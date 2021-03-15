In The Heights: 2 New Trailers, 3 New Images, and 6 New Posters

In a summer utterly filled with blockbuster movies based on established properties, In The Heights is unique in a bunch of different ways. There is a massive market for musicals out there, and an original musical is something we don't get nearly enough. In terms of hits, people might not see coming; this could be the movie to take the summer. It was a real shame that it got delayed a full year to June of this year, but Warner Bros. has decided that it's time to start marketing the movie for its June 18th release date with two new trailers, three new images, and a bunch of new posters.

Summary: Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

In the Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. It will be released on June 18th in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days.