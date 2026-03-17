Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three Teaser Trailer – "Your Father Never Started A War"

"Your father never started a war," says Lady Jessica in the first official teaser for Dune: Part Three, which will be released in theaters on December 18th

Article Summary Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the first teaser tailer for Dune: Part Three

Dune: Part Three adapts Dune: Messiah, the second book in the series

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct after acclaim for Part Two

Theatrical release for Dune: Part Three is set for December 18, 2026, expanding the epic sci-fi saga

The official teaser trailer for the final Dune movie [that we know of] has officially been released. The third film, based on the second book titled Dune: Messiah, is often cited as the book where author Frank Herbert really showed readers that they might have misunderstood the theme of the first book and were getting his work wrong. There are more books following the second, but the series goes from "science fiction is pretty buckwild on its face" to "this is Leto the II, and he's quite literally asking the known universe if they would still love him if he were a sandworm."

From the official teaser, it looks like Dune: Part Three is bringing back much of the visual flair and beauty we loved from the first one, which is great to see, and several lines suggest we're not going to hold back on the book's themes. The pile of character posters we got yesterday shows we are bringing back some familiar faces people might not expect, including Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, who technically died in the first movie. It's not surprising they aren't keeping that moment a secret, and we also get to see Robert Pattinson as Scytale. To say that Pattinson is shaping up to have an insane year is an understatement. Finally, we also get a few shots of Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul's sister Alia, and let's say Taylor-Joy is spot-on casting.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters on December 18.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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