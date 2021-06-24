Indiana Jones 5 Star Harrison Ford Suffers Shoulder Injury on Set

It seems Harrison Ford's biggest challenge on the set of his two most iconic franchises is the injury bug; the latest one comes from his return to the Indiana Jones franchise. While filming the untitled fifth installment of the franchise, the actor suffered a shoulder injury, according to a statement from Disney (via Deadline Hollywood). In the meantime, director James Mangold, who also penned the screenplay, will shoot sequences that don't involve Ford while he recovers.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks." The actor also infamously suffered a leg injury after an accident on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens regarding Han Solo's ship, the Millennium Falcon, with its door. While the extent of the shoulder injury is not known, it isn't the first time Ford suffered hurt himself working on the franchise. On the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), he suffered a serious back injury.

Production began earlier this year on the fifth Indy film with Mangold taking over the reins from Steven Spielberg, who directed all the previous four films in the George Lucas franchise, but remains as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. Also returning is franchise composer John Williams. Spielberg's previous outing in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was met with mixed reaction. The Paramount franchise grossed a combined $1.96 billion globally at the box office that started with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Indiana Jones 5, which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann, is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.