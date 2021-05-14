Indiana Jones 5: Boyd Holbrook & Shaunette Renée Wilson Join the Cast

The cast of Indiana Jones 5 has gained two new faces. So far, the James Mangold directed movie has Harrison Ford returning to the infamous role and they have cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen have also joined the cast as well. Two more people have joined the cast as it continues to fill out. According to Deadline, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson have joined the cast in unknown. Steven Spielberg is not directing this outing but he is producing along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. It was also recently confirmed that John Williams will be returning to do the score as well.

Indiana Jones 5 has had a tough time getting to the big screen. The movie was first announced during the initial Disney acquisition and getting Ford to agree to the role coincided with Ford agreeing to do another Star Wars movie. Since then, the movie has just been getting delay after delay and just when it looked like things were going to get off of the ground next year, COVID happened. Mangold took over for Speilberg and now, with the cast filling out, it looks like this thing might finally happen this summer. They kind of have to get things moving because the latest release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022, and they want to give production time to get everything done without rushing. After the extremely long wait and all of the hoops that everyone involved has had to jump through the last thing Disney needs to do is rush to the finish line.