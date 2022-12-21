Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: New Ford & Waller-Bridge Image

As we learn more about the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Lucasfilm released a new still from the film featuring franchise star Harrison Ford as the title character and his latest companion, his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The image appears that both characters might be on the run, with Indy looking away from Helena, possibly checking for cover with the caption, "Check out this new image of Harrison Ford & Phoebe Waller-Bridge in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny. In theaters June 30, 2023."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Details

What little we know so far of the film is writer and director James Mangold, who previously helped see Hugh Jackman off into the sunset inLogan (before the actor's unretirement for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3), will start a de-aged Ford circa Raiders of the Lost Arc (1981) and The Last Crusade (1989) era set in the 1940s in a sequence before jumping forward to 1969 at the height of the US-Soviet space race. Aside from the cast, we do know Nazis will factor in, with Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook will play Jürgen Voller and Klaber, respectively, as the film's villains. The latter previously worked with Mangold on the 2017 film.

Confirmed returning is John Rhys-Davies, who will reprise his role as Sallah from Raiders and Last Crusade. Mangold told Entertainment Weekly Helena serves as the "catalyst" kicking off the film's plot as the daughter of an old contact and friend of Indy not shown before. While Shia LaBeouf won't reprise his role as Mutt Williams from 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the director will provide an update to the character. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, and Toby Jones.

