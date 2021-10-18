Jacob Scipio Joins the Cast of Batgirl, J.K. Simmons Set to Return

The Batgirl movie has had a hard time getting to the big screen, and that is saying something considering some of the DC projects that have really struggled over the years. It was going to be brought to the big screen by Joss Whedon before it was widely reported that he was a terrible person and promptly left the project. The movie picked up some new directors this year in the form of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and it will be the first DC project to make its debut on HBO Max. Back in July, it was announced that Leslie Grace of In The Heights fame had snagged the coveted role of Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. We got some minor plot details on Saturday when it came to DC FanDome and a piece of concept art, but we haven't learned anything yet. It seems they must have been waiting for the ink to dry while pre-recording that segment because we got not one but two cast announcements today. According to Deadline, Jacob Scipio, who was one of the stars of the much better than it had any right to be Bad Boys For Life, is joining the cast of Batgirl in an unknown role. J.K. Simmons is also set to return as Commissioner Gordon.

At the moment, we don't have a release date for Batgirl, but it sounds like they want to get it out for 2022. That means they will want to start production by the beginning of the year at the latest, so there is time for post-production. So it's not surprising that they have announced some casting now, and we are probably going to get more casting as the year goes on.