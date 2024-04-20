Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: despicable me 4

Despicable Me 4: The Minions Recognize Greatness In A New Promo

In a new promo for Despicable Me 4, NBA player Nikola Jokić has gained some new "fans" thanks to an outfit choice, but he isn't that mad about it.

Article Summary NBA star Nikola Jokić wins Minion fans in new Despicable Me 4 promo.

Despicable Me franchise returns this summer with fourth installment.

Steve Carell leads star-studded voice cast including Will Ferrell.

Set for a July 3, 2024 release, the film promises signature humor.

Illumination is looking like it's going to have another good year simply because it has another entry in the Despicable Me franchise coming out this summer. The Minions have always been massive for this studio, so it stands to reason that it will work again. People love the Minions, and it turns out that the Minions really like some people who aren't Gru. In a new promo released by Universal, NBA player Nikola Jokić is in "therapy" for the one time he wore an outfit, and everyone told him he looked like Gru. It turns out that is a very easy way to get some new fans who are more than willing to follow you to the ends of the Earth. Who are more fanatic: the Minions or sports fans? Which one has caused more riots that have led to city-wide destruction? Debate within the comments.

Despicable Me 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom. Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by Emmy-winningning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio. Despicable Me 4 will be released on July 3, 2024.

