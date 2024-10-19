Posted in: Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Movies, NYCC, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc comics, dc studios, Feature Film, james gunn, Milly Alcock, supergirl, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

James Gunn Gives Update on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at NYCC

James Gunn gave a quick update on the upcoming DC Studios feature film adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow at NYCC 2024

At the DC Studios panel during New York Comic Con, James Gunn gave a quick update on the upcoming DC Studios feature film adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the 8-issue miniseries by Tom King and Bilquis Evely that he had cited as an influence on Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the new DC Universe film and television slate. The film will star Milly Alcock as the new Supergirl, who accompanies a grief-stricken young girl across the stars on a quest for revenge.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now, a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

"The writer and director have been doing a fantastic job spearheading it," said Gunn. "We start shooting in January in England. I saw the screen test with Milly Alcock and it's so exciting. Ana [Nogueira]'s pitch about Supergirl was one of the best pitches I've ever heard. It's based on Tom King's comic Woman Of Tomorrow with some differences in structure, but it has those characters and themes."

