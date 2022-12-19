James Gunn: The "Disrespectful Outcry" Won't Affect DC Decision Making

The ongoing chaos at Warner Bros. continued throughout the weekend and has not stopped. There were plenty of hashtags that weren't exactly nice about mostly James Gunn and also Peter Safran in the wake of Henry Cavill saying that he won't be returning to the role of Superman after being back for one quick scene at the end of Black Adam. The future of the DC Universe is still in flux, and DC fans have been thunderous in the past, which did get them what they wanted, in some form, with Zack Snyder's Justice League. Now some of them are trying to get their way again by saying that the only way for DC to move forward is to fire Gunn and Safran and "give the fans what they want" while not considering that they won't speak for all DC fans.

Gunn has always been an open book on social media, which hasn't changed since he stepped into his new role at DC. His transparency is a breath of fresh air in contrast to the NDAs and Marvel Snipers that we are used to when it comes to reporting on superhero movies. He did a long thread on Twitter today and explained that the "disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions," which is good. Fans don't know what they want and aren't homogenous, either. Here is the full thread:

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least. Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

When it comes to DC and how Gunn and Safran will do in this role, it's just too early to tell if any of these decisions concerning film or TV will work because we haven't seen any of it yet. People like Cavill and Gal Gadot would always have to leave these roles; eventually, that is the inevitable passage of time, but the poor leadership at Warner Bros. and DC has hastened that change and given those actors the short end of the stick. We'll have to see what the future holds, but it's good to hear, straight from Gunn, that he and Safran won't be bullied into making the decisions that only people on Twitter want to see.