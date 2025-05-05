Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: caine, john wick

Rina Sawayama To Reprise Her Role For John Wick Caine Spin-Off Film

Rina Sawayama will officially reprise her role as Akira in the new John Wick spin-off film, which will focus on Donnie Yen's Caine.

Article Summary Rina Sawayama returns as Akira for the John Wick Caine spin-off film starring and directed by Donnie Yen.

Lionsgate confirms the film will pick up after John Wick: Chapter 4, focusing on Caine and Akira's unfinished business.

Script is penned by Mattson Tomlin and Robert Askins, with production set in Hong Kong later this year.

The John Wick franchise expands with spin-offs, a fifth film, and an animated prequel in development.

The second big-screen John Wick spin-off cast is starting to fill out, and we have a returning member, but this one isn't a surprise at all. The way this film was potentially teased featured Donnie Yen's Caine and Rina Sawayama's Akira, so it's not at all surprising to hear, from a press release sent out by Lionsgate, that Sawayama has joined the cast of the Caine spin-off film. Yen is set to star and direct and will be produced by franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick: Chapters 1 through 4, Ballerina, Monkey Man) through their Thunder Road shingle, and by Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, Day Shift, John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina), who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

The current version of the screenplay is by Mattson Tomlin (the upcoming The Batman Part II and BRZRKR), with the previous draft of the screenplay by Robert Askins, so this is something Lionsgate has workshopped enough that they have two credited writers. We don't have any information about the story aside from the fact that "the new film will continue the story arcs following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table."

Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said, "John Wick: Chapter 4 introduced us to so many compelling, original characters, including Akira. We're beyond thrilled to have Rina coming back to the franchise—Caine and Akira have unfinished business, and this next chapter in their stories will be explosive."

Iwanyk added, "Rina will be a tremendous addition to this film, and we're excited to be returning to Caine's corner of the John Wick Universe as we start production soon."

"Rina is such a badass," said Stahelski. "I love what she did with this role in Chapter 4 and can't wait to see her cross paths with Caine once again."

Donnie Yen said, "Most delighted to welcome Rina back into this new exciting journey with us. It will be my pleasure and attempt to elevate her amazing character that left us mesmerized from John Wick: Chapter 4!"

The currently untitled film is set to head into production later this year in Hong Kong and will follow the release of Ballerina this June, the first big screen spin-off for the John Wick universe. It isn't all spin-offs, however, because we are getting a fifth John Wick film and an animated prequel film. Plus, they are releasing the Wick is Pain documentary this week, so Lionsgate isn't slowing down this train anytime soon.

