John Wick: Chapter 4 Will Be The Longest Film In The Series So Far

Is there too much of a good thing? It depends on how you look at things, but we haven't reached that point regarding John Wick movies. What started as a smaller action movie that managed to snag an impressive cast has become one of the breakout franchises of the last ten years. And the fact that it is based on an original IP when so many others are adaptations makes it even more impressive. We are heading into John Wick: Chapter 4 with a spinoff filming and a spinoff television show looking to drop next year. Not only are we getting all of that excellent content, but Collider recently spoke to director Chad Stahelski, who revealed that this is the longest movie in the franchise so far.

"It's in that zone," Stahelski explained. "I think I'm different. The definition of runtime is that first logo to that last credit. You know what I mean? So the movie itself, I know what it runs at. I don't know the full runtime because I don't know the credit scroll, and all the other stuff that's going in. So you'd have to add on that. But it's in the zone of, yeah, it's over the 2-hour mark, but it's under a lot of the other big marks."

John Wick: Chapter 4: Summary, Cast, Release Date

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing, and Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek are executive producing. It will be released on March 24, 2023.