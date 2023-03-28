John Wick Director Explains Ties to Upcoming Ghost of Tsushima Film John Wick Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski is opening up about how the cinematography of the new entry teases his Ghost of Tsushima title.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has obviously found its dedicated fanbase, earning a franchise high for its opening weekend at the box office (approaching nearly $80 million domestically) and further proving the timeless popularity of John Wick is the real deal. So with director Chad Stahelski (who has helmed every film of the John Wick franchise so far) it's only a matter of time before we see his visionary filmmaking spread into other new ideas or established IPs.

That being said, one of the filmmakers aspiring video game-to-film adaptations (Ghost of Tsushima) has been the focus of several conversations lately, and the famous director is now offering fans a little teaser of its potential, inadvertently included in John Wick: Chapter 4.

The Cinematography Of John Wick: Chapter 4 Will Correlate With The Ghost Of Tsushima Movie

When discussing the new John Wick film and the director's upcoming projects with IGN, Stahelski reveals, "With every John Wick, we try to build the world a little bit bigger with the characters and set pieces and lighting. Just what we've learned over the past couple years with DI, digital intermediate – the coloring at the end [of production] – and what you can do with new technology and with new Alexa cameras, that's kind of allowed us, hopefully, to take cinematography to the level that the [Ghost of Tsushima] movie deserves. You can see the purples and pinks, and we can push the color and highlights about as far as you can push in [John Wick: Chapter 4]. So it was a big technological achievement to get the colors that we did in this and to get them to really stick, especially in the theaters you're seeing them in."

This isn't the first time the filmmaker has discussed his ambitions for Ghost of Tsushima either, with Stahelski recently telling the Bro-Bible's Post-Credit Podcast, "With [Ghost of Tsushima]… it's got an amazing story. It's the anti-samurai samurai movie. It's got great thematics. We have a lot of push on that and a lot of interest because Last of Us [is] pushing that, yes, the curse of video game-to-movie is kind of lifted. It can be done. You've just got to give it love and attention. And [the Ghosts adaptation], of probably all the other video game movies in development, I think that's the one that's going to land."

Only time will tell, but the director's commitment to getting this film made offers hopes for the heavy-hitting adaptation, right?