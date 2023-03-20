Ghost of Tsushima Director Has Faith in the Upcoming Adaptation The director of Ghost of Tsushima recently revealed his high hopes for the cinematic adaptation of the popular video game title.

A live-action adaptation of the action-adventure game Ghost of Tsushima (a title where you play as a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima Island) has been in development for a few years despite launching in 2020. To our surprise, in just three years after obtaining exceptional praise and significant sales numbers to consider, its prospective movie adaptation is quickly becoming a reality for fans who are incredibly eager to experience more Ghost of Tsushima content — and the film's director believes this might just be a game-changer for game-to-movie visions.

Ghost of Tsushima's Director Has Faith in its Success

When recently discussing the state of video games dining adapted into live-action films, Chad Stahelski, a director attached to the cinematic smash-hit franchise John Wick discussed his intentions to kick down other doors for adaptations to come, including two other video game-based titles he's directly attached to. "I hope that The Last of Us sheds further light on upcoming video game adaptions. Rainbow Six and Ghost of Tsushima I'm working on [and] both are fantastic projects that I really hope come to fruition." Stahelski divulges to BroBible's Post-Credit Podcast.

The director then further explains his anticipation for the ambitious new project, telling the platform, "But [with Ghost of Tsushima]… it's got an amazing story. It's the anti-samurai samurai movie. It's got great thematics. We have a lot of push on that and a lot of interest because Last of Us [is] pushing that, yes, the curse of video game-to-movie is kind of lifted. It can be done. You've just got to give it love and attention. And [the Ghosts adaptation], of probably all the other video game movies in development, I think that's the one that's going to land."

Ghost of Tsushima doesn't have a release date planned at the moment as it is still early in the early stages of development; however, based on Stahelski's optimistic comments and exceptional work with several action-heavy John Wick movies, there are plenty of reasons to believe the upcoming video game adaption will be worth the wait.