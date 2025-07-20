Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: film, netflix, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

Zack Snyder Says He's Taking Time Away from the Rebel Moon Franchise

Zack Snyder gives an update on Rebel Moon's future, revealing he's taking a break from the franchise to focus on a new Netflix film.

Article Summary Zack Snyder confirms he's pausing Rebel Moon to direct an LAPD SWAT movie for Netflix next.

Rebel Moon’s intense two-part production schedule prompted Snyder to take a well-earned break.

Extended R-rated director's cuts have given the sci-fi franchise a darker, more detailed edge.

No timeline set for Rebel Moon 3, but Snyder plans to return to the universe after his next project.

While the divisive (and costly) Rebel Moon franchise may have launched with an ambitious two-part debut, don't expect the next installment to arrive too soon. Because, in a recent update shared with Variety, director Zack Snyder confirmed he's stepping away from the franchise—for now—to focus on a new project: an LAPD SWAT film currently in development at Netflix. But let's be honest, it's only a matter of time before Rebel Moon reappears in some capacity.

Zack Snyder Says He Needed to Press Pause on Rebel Moon

Speaking to the outlet, he admits, "I got sidetracked into this—not sidetracked, it's all uptown problems, as they say—for Netflix, I'm working on an LAPD SWAT movie," He goes on to elaborate, "So I was like, OK, well, I'm gonna just sort of let that Rebel Moon world boil for a minute, and I'm gonna go do this. And frankly, it was a very exhausting, long process doing the two movies together. So it was nice to have a bit of a break from it. I love it like crazy, but it's nice to have a bit of a break. So yeah, we'll see after I finish this, when I come back, where we are with everything."

It's a surprising but understandable pause, especially given the intense production schedule behind Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver, which premiered just four months apart on Netflix in December 2023 and April 2024. The films marked Snyder's attempt to build a sprawling, original sci-fi fantasy universe—complete with a mythology-heavy storyline, extensive world-building, and a cast of unlikely heroes facing off against an intergalactic regime.

Though reviews for the first two installments were mixed, the franchise has found a vocal fanbase, particularly with the recent release of extended R-rated cuts for both films. The new versions offer deeper character development, more elaborate action sequences, and a grittier tone that aligns more closely with Snyder's signature style.

As for what's next, there's no confirmed timeline for a third film or follow-up, but Snyder's comments suggest the Rebel Moon universe is far from abandoned. For now, it's just waiting on the back burner. Are you eager to watch another entry of Rebel Moon?

