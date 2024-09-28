Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – 2 "Shared Madness" Featurettes, 3 Posters

Warner Bros. has released two behind-the-scenes featurettes for Joker: Folie À Deux focusing on Arthur and Lee titled Shared Madness, plus posters.

Mixed reviews from Venice Film Festival haven’t dampened Warner Bros.’ marketing push for the film.

New posters for the film from ScreenX, 4DX, and Dolby have been unveiled.

Joker: Folie À Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, releases in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Warner Bros. is continuing to market Joker: Folie À Deux as we head into the final week before the film is released. The early box office numbers for this film are all over the place and no one has any idea what's going to happen, but the mixed reviews coming out of the Venice Film Festival certainly didn't help. And while it was commendable, for a while, to not show a lot of footage to the public, we're in the final lap, and it is time to start showing people what they are in for. As we have said so many times before, people are broke, and they want a sure thing, and considering the creative risks that this film has taken, it isn't one. However, they are keeping up with the featurettes and have released two more titled "Shared Madness," one focusing on Arthur and the other on Lee. We also got some more posters from ScreenX, 4DX, and Dolby

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

