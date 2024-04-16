Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: now you see me 3

Ariana Greenblatt Has Joined The Cast Of Now You See Me 3

Barbie and Borderlands star Ariana Greenblatt is reportedly joining the cast of Now You See Me 3. The film has entered pre-production as of this month.

Article Summary Ariana Greenblatt set to reportedly join Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson in Now You See Me 3 cast.

Lionsgate confirms pre-production of the long-awaited sequel has finally begun.

Ruben Fleischer to helm the magic-filled heist with a script by Solomon, Yakin, and Grahame-Smith.

After a rollercoaster development, the film may release almost a decade after its predecessor.

Lionsgate wants to keep working with Ariana Greenblatt, and we don't blame them. She stole a bunch of hearts last summer in Barbie and recently walked away with an award at CinemaCon. Greenblatt and director Eli Roth carried the panel presentation for Borderlands, which is no small feat. During the presentation, Lionsgate also continued to promise that Now You See Me 3 would happen after eight years of sequel rumblings, and now they are looking to add some new faces to the cast. According to Deadline, Greenblatt is set to join the cast of the film along with returning Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Mark Ruffalo, all expected to return as well. There is no word on whether Lizzy Caplan will be returning yet. Ruben Fleischer is set to direct with a script from Ed Solomon & Boaz Yakin and Seth Grahame-Smith.

Now You See Me…Hanging Out In Development Hell

Now You See Me was released in 2013 and followed a group of magicians pulling off tricks that had real-world consequences and the police officers who were trying to track them down. While the first film wasn't exactly a critical smash, it did well enough, and audiences seemed to connect with the film. It had a modest budget of $75 million and made over $350 million at the worldwide box office, along with a cast of likable stars with a chemistry that was fun enough to watch. So it wasn't surprising when a sequel rolled into theaters in 2016 with a few cast changes. The budget was as high as $120 million, and the movie made $334 million at the worldwide box office. While that isn't anything to sneeze at, it's not great either, and the reviews on this one were much harsher. Still, they powered on, and before the second film was in theaters, there were talks of a third film.

However, things very much stalled from there. It seemed like things were moving at a decent pace, with Caplan saying she would be returning along with John M. Chu, who directed Now You See Me 2, who was also set to return. In December 2016, there were reports that Benedict Cumberbatch would join the cast. However, we heard nothing about the film until 2020, when some movement finally occurred. Fleischer was brought on to direct in September 2022, and at CinemaCon in April 2024, Lionsgate confirmed that pre-production is underway, but we don't have a release date yet. So there is a chance it could be a full decade, or close to, between the releases of Now You See Me 2 and Now You See Me 3.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!