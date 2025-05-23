Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Paramount Pictures, Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Stunts

Actor Pom Klementieff discusses her hands-on approach to stunt work in the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Article Summary Pom Klementieff takes on intense stunts in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, performing many herself

She describes the physical demands and unique challenges behind her action scenes and fight choreography

The film raises the stakes with more intricate, exhausting practical stunts and dynamic action sequences

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning delivers an action-packed finale, hitting theaters May 23, 2025

The Mission: Impossible franchise reaches its thrilling conclusion with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which has officially hit theaters.

In the film, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, leading a team of IMF agents on a mission to thwart a malevolent AI known as the Entity, which poses a global threat. The ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell as Grace, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Pom Klementieff as Paris, a formidable assassin aligned with the Entity. The film also features Esai Morales as Gabriel, a new antagonist with a personal vendetta against Ethan. As with previous entries, The Final Reckoning also spotlights the franchise's commitment to practical stunts and high-octane action sequences—where Cruise's dedication to performing his own stunts continues to set a high standard for action films. But in this film, Cruise isn't the only one getting in on the action.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Star Enjoyed Her Intense Action Sequences

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Klementieff discussed the challenges of her stunt work, highlighting the physical demands and the importance of character in fight choreography. "[My stunts] were both very challenging in different ways. The first one was the restriction with handcuffs. I had to do high kicks, and also, I was wearing less clothing, so when you fall hard on the ground, it hurts more. I did all the fight for that, too. The one with the fire, with the real flames, where we had to be in sync with the other characters, with Tarzan, and with Simon. When we were shooting, I was wearing winter clothing, but it was hot inside and there was a real fire. Fighting all day long like that, it was exhausting and very hot, but I think it also shows on our face, the struggle, and it seems real. That was amazing to shoot, too."

Given that this is the franchise's final chapter, the film's action choreography was always expected to be more intricate and physically punishing than ever, reflecting the narrative's high emotional stakes. But honestly, when has a Mission: Impossible movie ever lacked in the action department anyway?

The Paramount Pictures film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23, 2025.

