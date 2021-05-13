Jungle Cruise Coming to Theaters & Disney Premier Access on July 30th

When Disney first announced their intentions to do Premier Access with Disney+ or basically a PVOD format on their streaming service, people were not exactly thrilled about it. Disney has been a bit cagey about the exact numbers that the first foray into this did with Mulan, and they haven't released anything about Raya and the Last Dragon as well. Disney and Marvel decided that it was best to make Black Widow a hybrid release as well, and now it seems that another movie is getting the PVOD format on Disney+. Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson announced on his official Instagram that the movie would be in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th of this year.

"On JULY 30th JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters AND your homes worldwide 🚢 🗺 ," Johnson wrote in the caption of his Instagram video that was shot shirtless in a gym because of course, it was. "It's a pleasure to say WE'RE BACK IN THEATERS! 🎭 And it's a pleasure to say, WE WILL ALSO COME TO YOU! 🏠 Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY – JULY 30th. The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it. Audience first ☝🏾 Let's own our 2021 comeback as we get back into the swing of life – ALL ABOARD!! #JUNGLECRUISE 🚢 🗺 🌊🌴 #Disney In theaters AND in your living rooms on Disney+ Premiere Access on JULY 30th!!! And a big @teremana toast of gratitude from deep in my bones to a 20 year career dream come true 🥃🥃🙏🏾💫"

At the time of writing, none of the other Disney social media accounts have updated to reflect the change, and there doesn't appear to be a press release from Disney in my inbox at this time. Jungle Cruise had a pretty massive set, so we can assume that the budget is pretty big. Disney must still be worried about people going back to theaters even in late July. Or this really is the way going forward, and Disney is moving away from a strictly theatrical experience. We're going to have to see how this one plays out.

Summary: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's "Jungle Cruise," a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters ninnumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, and Edgar Ramírez. It will be released on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.