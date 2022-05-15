Jurassic World Dominion: 2 Posters and 5 International Poster

Jurassic World Dominion is looking like it could be one of the bigger movies that is going to come out next month. Now that we're in the final lead-up to the release, Universal has really started pushing the marketing. What does that mean? Posters, that means a small pile of posters, and we have a small pile of them today. The first is a little old and is from IMAX while the second is from Dolby Cinema. The other five are international character posters from IMP Awards featuring the adult main cast looking weirdly photoshopped.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom might have made a lot of money, but people didn't seem to love it quite as much as the first movie. Jurassic World Dominion is a movie that got knocked down by various delays from COVID-19 and other areas, so we'll have to see if there is an audience for this one by the time the release date rolls around in a little under a month.

Summary: From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.