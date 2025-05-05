Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: The Interesting Simile To Describe The D-Rex

Jurassic World Rebirth director Gareth Edwards used quite an interesting simile to describe one of the new, mutated dinosaurs, the D-Rex.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth introduces new mutated dinosaurs, including the menacing D-Rex and the winged Mutadons.

Director Gareth Edwards likens the D-Rex to a T-Rex designed by H.R. Giger, crossed with Star Wars’ Rancor.

ILM’s David Vickery describes the D-Rex as a creature both terrifying and pitiable due to its severe deformities.

Screenwriter David Koepp says the Mutadons is "a combination of a pterosaur and a Raptor."

This July has a lot of big movies coming out, and one of the biggest ones will be Jurassic World Rebirth. Even if the latter entries of the previous films did well, there is clearly still a market for these films, and this one has the added benefit of having screenwriter David Koepp attached. It's the beginning of May, so the movie is still a little under two months away, but we are starting to get some story details. The trailer has been pretty up front, showing that we are going to an island with a bunch of crazy, mutated dinosaurs, which have been left to pretty much fend for themselves.

As we know, life finds a way, and life seems to have found a way to keep these mutated dinosaurs around and kicking. They've been doing an okay job so far of not showing us a ton of footage of some of the new dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth and one of the new species we'll be meeting is the fantastically named Distortus Rex, or the D-Rex, because InGen hasn't been subtle a day in their lives, why start now? Director Gareth Edwards certainly had some interesting ways to explain what the thing looks like, and the artist that helped inspire the look of the dinosaur is probably not the one you expect."It's kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by H.R. Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor," Edwards said in a new interview with Empire. "It's a design that I was really happy with. … I'd like to buy the toy of it when it comes out."

Fans of Alien will emerge out of hiding when they hear that name because Giger was part of the special effects team that helped design the xenomorph back in 1979 and went on to be involved with the franchise and many other of your favorite movies. The Swiss artist passed away in 2014, but his "biomechanical" art and designs live on in pop culture around the world. ILM's David Vickery had another way to describe the D-Rex, "It's as if another animal has been wrapped around the T-Rex. Gareth wanted us to feel sorry for it as well as terrified, because its deformities have caused it some pain, and there's an encumbrance to it." Well, it being a mess of a mess makes sense considering the name of the dinosaur quite literally starts with "to distort." Like we said, InGen hasn't been subtle a day in their lives.

We're going to continue on the path of not being subtle in Jurassic World Rebirth with the Mutadons, which obviously has the word "mutate" or "mutation" in it. Are these the winged dinosaurs we see when our team of human heroes is trying to steal an egg? It remains to be seen, but we can hope not, because not showing the weirder mutated dinosaurs is the way to go if they want to make this movie even a little scary. Koepp described the Mutadons as "a combination of a pterosaur and a Raptor." Jurassic Park is inspired by a book, but these new mutations are all Koepp. He said, "Those came from my strange mind. We saw in some of the previous Jurassic World movies that their experiments made dinosaurs bigger, meaner, scarier, and it occurred to me and Steven [Spielberg] that those can't all have gone well." That feels like a massive understatement, but hopefully, there are even more surprises lurking around the corner in this film

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

