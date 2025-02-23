Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth Teases A "Terrifying" And "Very Scary" Film

Jurassic World Rebirth star Luna Blaise says the film is "something you've never seen before, really, truly," and we need to "forget everything you've known."

We're just starting to come out of awards season and heading into the spring, which means the summer blockbuster season will be sooner rather than later. There are going to be a lot of big movies fighting for the spotlight over the course of May, June, July, and August. There are some which you could consider to be more "sure things" than others and Jurassic World Rebirth is one that is more of a sure thing. The last trilogy of films did exceptionally well, even if it seemed like interest was beginning to dwindle by the third film. They are returning with, reportedly, something new this time around, and we're starting to get some hints about what that might look like. Luna Blaise was on the carpet for the SAG Awards and spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. She teased a film that, while it has familiar elements, is something new.

"I think it's something you've never seen before, really, truly," Blaise replied. "It's an ode to the original, a lot of familiar things you'll see from the original, it's a new world, new cast, forget everything you've known. Go into it with an open mind and fasten your seatbelt because it's terrifying, it's really scary, and it's just filled with excitement and adventure. It's written by David Koepp, who wrote the two original Jurassic Parks, and this is the one he's coming back with, so it's really, really fun. I'm so excited."

There is an entire generation of people who were terrified of Raptors for pretty much their entire lives because of the first Jurassic Park movie, so "scary" sounds good. It's always fun when we get to traumatize the next generation, and Koepp did it twice before. Who's to say he can't do it a third time?

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

