Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista Is "Relieved" It's Over

Sometimes, it's time to move on, and Dave Bautista has come to that time with Drax and Marvel Studios. The wrestler-turned-actor broke into the mainstream with the role in the first film and has been getting more and more roles ever since. This May, the last Guardians film comes out, and Bautista knows it is time to say goodbye to Drax. GQ did a massive write-up on Bautista, and he explained that while he loves Drax and he is so grateful, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Like many actors in movies requiring extensive prosthetics and makeup, that is cited as a reason it wasn't exactly a perfect experience. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is when Bautista knows he'll have to say goodbye to this character that played a massive part in his life for nearly a decade.

"I'm so grateful for Drax. I love him," he says. "But there's a relief [that it's over]. It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

If you listen to actors that have to deal with that sort of makeup, it's often cited as the worst part of the job, and it doesn't exactly sound fun, either. Also, it feels like people will see Bautista calling Drax a "silly" role as a dig, but it's not. It's clear that he wants to move on to different things after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and considering what we have heard about his performance in the upcoming Knock at the Cabin? We can expect to see some really cool things from him in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.