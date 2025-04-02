Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2, universal

Five Nights At Freddy's 2: New Images Released After Teaser Trailer

We have two new stills from Five Nights At Freddy's 2 to go along with that teaser trailer and all of the details on the film revealed tonight.

Article Summary Teaser trailer debuts, new images, and revelation of crucial details of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 at CinemaCon.

Film releases only in theaters on December 5.

Produced by Jason Blum and directed by Emma Tammi, it builds on a renowned horror legacy.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 is the talk of the internet after the teaser trailer debuted at CinemaCon during the Universal presentation. Jason Blum, the film's producer, revealed the trailer in a full Freddy suit, which was hilarious. But along with the teaser, we got some crucial details that were a mystery. For starters, when the film releases on December 5, it will only be in theaters. There will be no simultaneous release on Peacock this time. Emma Tammi is back directing from a script she wrote with franchise creators Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback. Josh Hutcherson is back as Mike, Matthew Lillard is back, as are Piper Rubio as Abby and Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa. Two new stills from Five Nights At Freddy's 2 were also released.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Sent Them Into A Frenzy In My House

Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances. Blumhouse's box-office horror phenomenon, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. Based on Scott Cawthon's blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon). The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister. That fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare. The film is again produced by Jason Blum (M3GAN, Black Phone, Halloween franchise) and Scott Cawthon.

The teaser trailer sent my daughter into a tizzy, and for going on a half hour now, she has been going over theories with friends on Messenger. Suffice it to say, the younger generation has their Star Wars, and it is not the one that anyone thought it would be.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will be released only in theaters on December 5.

