Jurassic World Rebirth Screenwriter Says "Dinosaurs Are Still Fun"

Screenwriter David Koepp has revealed that a scene from the Jurassic Park novel, which wasn't in the first movie, made its way into Jurassic World Rebirth.

Article Summary David Koepp returns to the Jurassic franchise, collaborating with Steven Spielberg for a fresh start.

Jurassic World Rebirth features a scene from the original novel not used in the first film.

Koepp shares that reinvigorating dinosaurs in film remains fun and creatively rewarding.

The box office success of Jurassic World Rebirth is anticipated to reflect the series' enduring appeal.

It really isn't that surprising that Universal is doing another Jurassic World film. The franchise did well commercially right up to the bitter end, even if the last film wasn't the critical darling you would have expected, considering they brought back all of the heavy hitters. Instead of trying to exclusively appeal to nostalgia like the last film, it sounds like Jurassic World Rebirth is looking to do something new while also bringing back the writer who started it all. David Koepp wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World and hasn't been involved with the franchise ever since. However, as he revealed in an interview with Variety, he started throwing ideas back and forth with Steven Spielberg under the pretense of "starting over" and "trying something all new." From there, it was what you would expect from the collaborative process.

"The first two movies were two of my favorite experiences ever," Koepp said. "And Steven said, "What about starting over? Let's try something all new." I said, "Oh, that's a cool idea. What if blah, blah, blah," and then I threw an idea back. That's it. It caught. You do that all the time with your friends and collaborators: throw ideas back and forth. And sometimes they catch, usually they don't. There is pressure because it's going to cost a lot of money and there are going to be big expectations and blah, blah, blah. But there was no pressure at first — just the pursuit of our ideas."

The last time Koepp was involved with the franchise, there was some source material to draw from, but this time, he's working from a blank slate. Jurassic World Rebirth might be starting over, but there was a scene from the original novel that didn't make it into the first book, and Koepp worked it into this script.

"No. I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode, though," Koepp revealed. "We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we'd always wanted in the original movie but didn't have room for. We were like, "Hey, we get to use that now." But just to get back in that head space 30 years later — is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun."

Dinosaurs are still fun, and we expect the box office of Jurassic World Rebirth will reflect that later this summer.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

