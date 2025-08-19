Posted in: Movies, NEON, Trailer | Tagged: Keeper, NEON, osgood perkins

Keeper: Trailer For Osgood Perkins' Latest Horror Film Released

The next film from Osgood Perkins and NEON has a trailer. Keeper, with Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, opens in theaters on November 14.

Article Summary Keeper is the latest horror film from Osgood Perkins, set to release in theaters on November 14.

Starring Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, Keeper explores a couple's terrifying anniversary getaway.

NEON continues its streak of standout horror marketing, following successes like Longlegs and The Monkey.

Perkins cements his status as a leading voice in elevated horror, partnering closely with NEON.

Keeper is the latest film on the way from new horror voice Osgood Perkins, who has taken the genre by storm these last two years with Longlegs, The Monkey, and now this film. NEON has crushed it with the marketing for his films, and this one looks no different. Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland are set to star in the film, which features a script by Nick Lepard. It looks like this film will be a harsh and real look at relationships, but it will be done through Perkins' elevated horror lens. Sign me up.

Keeper Is, Of Course, Still Mostly A Secret

Here is the official synopsis: Keeper follows a couple as they escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm suddenly returns to the city, Liz finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin's horrifying secrets. The film is produced by Chris Ferguson and Jesse Savath of Oddfellows. Executive producers include Maslany, Oddfellows' Marlaina Mah, Noah Segal and Laurie May for Elevation Pictures, Brian Kavanaugh Jones, Fred Berger and Peter Micelli on behalf of Range Media Partners, John Hegeman and Vince Totino for Wayward Entertainment and Welcome Villain's Bonner Bellew.

I really have come to like Longlegs more and more as time passes, and The Monkey was a modest hit in the winter this year. I think time might be kind to that film as well. Perkins is staying busy, and these days, that is all we can ask from directors, especially when they flash the kind of talent that he has. He has found the right dance partner with NEON, who really knows how to get the most people in the door for these strange projects and has taken the elevated horror crown from A24 at this point.

Keeper will open in theaters on November 14.

