Killer Klowns From Outer Space Sequel: Hope Still Exists, We Shall See

Killer Klowns From Outer Space fans have kept hope alive since 1988 when the original film released that a sequel would happen. It is actually kind of crazy that it hasn't. All through the direct to video and streaming days of the last 30 years, and at no point did this happen. That is nuts. Anyway, one of the Chiodo Brothers, Stephen, who created and directed that cult classic film, told ComicBook.com that hope is still there that the Killer Klowns could make a come back while discussing their new stop-motion film Alien X-Mas for Netflix. See what he had to say about it below.

No Matter What, We Will Always Have The Killer Klowns Theme Song

"We are talking to [Netflix]. We're talking all the time. Get this: we've been trying to do a sequel since we made the film, and fans get angry with us. We don't mention it too much, because they get angry. They say, 'Oh, what's the matter with you guys?' But we're trying. The business is just a bear, moves at a glacial pace. There's interest, and it wanes and flows. You get some executives who really want to do it, then, all of a sudden, musical chairs. They're out, a new regime is in, and they don't get it. We'll see how Alien Xmas does with the Netflix people. We'll see if they can embrace our sensibility."

So, if you want to grease the wheels a bit: watch Alien Xmas on Netflix right now. And tell MGM, who would have to sign off on it as well. The Killer Klowns have had a huge resurgence these last couple of years, with Funko Pops selling out and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios doing a tribute house. This is as close as they have come to getting this thing a green light, so if you want it, tell somebody. Now, I only love writing about this series because it gives me an excuse to post this, the greatest theme song in movie history.