Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: greenland, greenland 2: migration, lionsgate

Greenland 2: Migration Star Shares Her Thoughts on What Comes Next

Morena Baccarin shares her hopeful read on Greenland 2’s ending, and how Earth's regrowth could set the stage for a potential third film.

Article Summary Morena Baccarin discusses Greenland 2's ending and hints at a hopeful, regrowing world for survivors.

The sequel explores the Garrity family's perilous journey through post-apocalyptic Europe after leaving the bunker.

Baccarin teases that Earth's recovery could set up Greenland 3, focusing on rebuilding after destruction.

Greenland: Migration expands the saga from survival to questions of trust, community, and new beginnings.

Greenland 2: Migration might have only just hit theaters, but talk about the story's future is already starting to pick up traction. In fact, before the sequel was officially released, there were already hints that the Greenland world could support a larger saga, following humanity not just through the comet strike, but into whatever comes after.

The recent Greenland sequel picks up several years after the events of the first entry, where John and Allison Garrity, along with their son Nathan, have been living in a Greenland bunker community with other survivors. When worsening conditions force everyone out, the family joins a dangerous trek across a devastated Europe in search of a rumored safe zone near the Clarke impact crater, and (spoiler alert) by the time they reach it, John (Gerard Butler) has died protecting Allison and Nathan. However, the film's conclusion looks like the start of something new instead of another dead end.

And, because of the notion that Allison actually survives the sequel, Morena Baccarin is one of the few main stars with a chance to return if the series continues. Now, in a conversation with CinemaBlend, she shared how she reads that final stretch and what it might mean for any future story.

Morena Baccarin Shares Her Opinion on Where the Greenland Films Could Go Next

When asked about the potential next arc of the Garrity family story, the actor explains, "I'd like to believe that [moving forward] regrowth happens on Earth in a different way. Life is different, but also similar to what it used to be. And, you know, after massive annihilation like that, there's us, there's a sign, and a hope for life. We see trees, we see grass, birds, and we hear birds chirping. I think that's all just an indication that there's a cycle, and we are on the regrowth part."

Across the two films, the Greenland series has taken the Garritys from a collapsing Atlanta suburb to a scramble through Europe and into an emerging pocket of livable land. The first movie focused on raw survival as the comet approached. Greenland: Migration then expands to show the long haul after impact, from bunker politics to radiation zones and the hard decisions that come with limited food, medicine, and, of course, trust.

Where it all ends can easily be interpreted as a starting point because Allison and Nathan step into a landscape that is still dangerous but finally capable of supporting life again. Whether that becomes the seed for a third movie about rebuilding or stays as the Garritys' final chapter, it looks like Baccarin seems open to seeing where that future might lead.

The Lionsgate film Greenland 2: Migration is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!