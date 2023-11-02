Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century, 20th century studios, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, wes ball

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Poster, Teaser, Images Released

The first poster, teaser trailer, and images for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes have been released. It is the fourth film in the rebooted series.

The movie is the fourth installment in the rebooted "Planet of the Apes" series

Despite the original trilogy's successful run, a new movie is on the horizon

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set to premiere on May 24, 2024

The last three Planet of the Apes movies are pretty much a perfect trilogy of films, and there is no getting around that. What everyone thought was just a way to cash in on familiar IP turned into something so much more and even sparked ongoing conversations about who gets the credit behind motion capture characters when the performances are as good as Andy Serkis was in those films. However, the trilogy did come to an end in 2017, and people did think it was over. In a move that screams irony, the trilogy that seemed like it was only greenlit to cash in on established IP is getting a fourth film that feels like it was only greenlit to cash in the previous three films. The last three films were great, so of course, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes could be excellent as well, but we'll have to see. The first poster, teaser trailer, and images were released today.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 24, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

