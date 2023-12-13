Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captian america: brave new world, marvel, Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World Brings On Writer Matthew Orton

Marvel Studios is bringing on writer Matthew Orton to pen additional material for the film with reshoots planned for the middle of next year.

Marvel is bringing on some fresh blood to get some new scenes and material ready for Captain America: Brave New World. The film wrapped production back in June, but due to the ongoing strikes and various other delays, the film has a release date of February 14, 2025. That's quite a lot of time, and it seems that Marvel will take advantage of it to make sure that the best version of this movie gets out in front of audiences. According to Deadline, Marvel has brought on writer Matthew Orton to write some new material for the film, and some reshoots have been scheduled for the middle of 2024; no doubt those reshoots will incorporate the new material that Orton will be working on.

Now, before everyone loses their minds, remember that reshoots happen for literally every single movie. Any movie you think is practically perfect had some level of reshoots because that is just part of the business. This doesn't mean that Captain America: Brave New World will be bad. Marvel is coming off a rough year, and for the first time in a long time, most movies have time to sit back and catch their breath. They have time to look back and retool things that might not be working that you would overlook the first time if you had a deadline. From the reporting Deadline is saying, it sounds like they aren't in a massive rush to get to the reshoots, which means giving Orton time to work on his new material. As we all know, nothing good comes from a rushed script, either. So while some might see this as a bad thing, it's really not. Sometimes, you need to go back and fix things, but that doesn't mean the final film will be bad just because they didn't get it right the first time around.

Captain America: Brave New World Is Also A The Incredible Hulk Sequel

In April of 2021, we knew that a fourth Captain America movie was in development. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, took on the title role after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. We knew that Malcolm Spellman, a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be working on the script with Dalan Musson. In July 2022, we learned that Marvel had signed on director Julius Onah. During their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that the title of the next Captain America movie would be Captain America: New World Order.

In September 2022, Marvel also took the stage during the D23 Expo and revealed some more details about the film, including that Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Shira Haas playing Sabra. We also found out that Marvel was drawing on someone from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tim Blake Nelson was returning as Samuel Stern, aka Leader, who was briefly teased in that movie but never mentioned again. Harrison Ford joined the cast in October 2022 as he took over General Ross's role after William Hurt's passing. In March 2023, Liv Tyler will be reprising her role as Betty Ross. Filming began in March 2023, and the film was retitled Captain America: Brave New World in June 2023. It wrapped production at the end of June, and due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release date was delayed to February 14, 2025.

