F1: Tickets Officially Go On Sale, New TV Spot, 4 New Posters Released

Tickets for Warner Bros. and Apple Studios' new film, F1, have officially gone on sale. With that, we got a new TV spot and four new posters.

One of the bigger question marks hanging over the summer blockbuster season is F1. Apple Studios hasn't been hitting it out of the park with theatrical releases for the last couple of years, and it really feels like this movie is the last, desperate attempt to connect with audiences on a large scale. All of the pieces are here for a good film, but with a packed June, it's hard for anyone to carve out space. What F1 has going for it is a very large and dedicated international racing fan base. Sports fans are just nerds in different colored cosplays, and they are just as rapid as the next DC fanboy. So while F1 might have a harder time here in the US, international numbers are the ones to keep an eye on. The early numbers will start rolling in because tickets are officially on sale, and with tickets going on sale, we have a new TV spot announcing said sale.

Another thing that happens every single time tickets go on sale is a massive dump of new posters, and we got that too. They really want us to know Brad Pitt is in this film, but is Pitt's name enough to be a box office draw? Is he even a movie star in that sense anymore? There are reasons to say he isn't, to say the least.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan, and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

