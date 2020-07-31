Teaser Trailer For Tales From The Hood 3 Now Online

Tales From The Hood 3 seems like it came out of nowhere, but it is, in fact, coming soon to SyFy. We know this because it has been rated by the MPAA. It was, of course, rated R for "Horror violence, disturbing images, sexual content, and language including racial epithets." The news was first reported by our friends over at Bloody Disgusting. The first two films released in 1995 and then a couple of years back in 2018. The original 1995 anthology film and its sequel were both executive produced by Spike Lee. Tales From The Hood focuses on urban-themed horror from situations that particularly affect the Black community, including police brutality and gang violence. A teaser for the film was released this afternoon.

Tales From the Hood 3 Gets By One Name Alone

According to the IMDB page, the film has been in post-production since December of 2019, so it will most likely see a digital and disc release sometime around October if I had to guess. Horror icon Tony Todd is the biggest name listed on the cast list. Look for him to take over the role of Mr. Simms from Clarence Williams III, and Keith David from the original two Tales From The Hood films. Perfect casting really if you ask me, Todd should always play that type of character when the option is there.

Horror anthologies are usually a good time, so maybe this one will be too. I remember seeing the box art for the original in the video store for years and thinking it was a Tales From The Crypt spin-off. By the time I watched it, I knew that was not the case, but I did enjoy it at the time. It has been years since I have revisited it, and I never knew part 2 existed before today when I saw Tales From The Hood 3 was coming. Guess I should watch that one first. Here's hoping it is better than the other SyFy horror relaunches we have gotten in recent years.