Posted in: Cinemacon, Focus Features, Movies, Universal | Tagged: cinemacon, Focus Features, uniuversal

CinemaCon 2026: Universal And Focus Features Presentation Liveblog

Join us for a liveblog of the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation on day three of CinemaCon 2026.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibe of CinemaCon has shifted considerably. In many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here still very much believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped for the new year. Sometimes that means trailers; sometimes, entire movies; and sometimes we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to give you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas, with liveblogs of the presentations for you to follow along. This afternoon, we have the dual presentation of Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

Universal technically kicked off the morning with a screening of the new Dreamworks movie, Forgotten Island, and if you're curious what we thought of it, our social reaction is right here. For Universal, it's a big year, with The Odyssey as the biggest. That is the one that people are going to be very excited about, and you know they are going to tell us something about it. Disclosure Day is another one with a decent floor presence, and it is a Steven Spielberg movie. Violent Night 2 is a movie we might see something from, even if it doesn't have any floor presence. Monsters & Minions is going to be a thing whether we want it to or not, and they are likely going to let Illumination take another victory lap for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

From Focus Features, Obsession is getting a lot of love on the show floor, and Lorne has also popped up. The big one for me is Werwulf from Robert Eggers, which isn't on the show floor at all. Universal and Focus usually bring interesting things to the table, and maybe we'll see some previews for 2027 and beyond as well.

Universal and Focus Features CinemaCon Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.

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