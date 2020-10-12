Kyle Gallner Says Scream 5 Will Appease Fans of the Original Film

Scream 5 just keeps getting better, and we know virtually nothing about the highly anticipated return of the iconic slasher film franchise.

As always, the upcoming film Scream 5 (currently rumored to be titled Scream) relies heavily on secrecy, and we can expect to learn very little regarding Ghostface's return to the big screen, but that doesn't mean that we can't find things to get excited for. The first obvious exciting piece of information regarding the fifth film comes from the returning trio of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers-Riley (Courtney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) making their essential comeback to the world established by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson.

The additional cast brought back another familiar face with Deputy Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) and an assortment of new cast members such as Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, and others, helping usher in the next wave of young victims in the Scream universe.

While promoting the new film Dinner in America, horror veteran Gallner teased Scream fans with a promising view on the Radio Silence project. Gallner was asked about how he might respond to anyone with concerns about reviving Scream and tells Collider, "Yes. And I'm the first one to be like, 'Eh, ya know …' No, no, no. What I found really, really cool about the script is there's a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had, which is really cool. I think the people who love the original are gonna really dig this."

With four films to pull from, the new writers and directors have plenty of reference for the atmosphere of a Scream film. Gallner is advocating for Scream 5 (who has been in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Haunting in Connecticut, and more); we have more reason to look forward to the return of Scream in 2022.