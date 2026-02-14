Posted in: Horror, IFC, Movies | Tagged: horror, shudder, whistle

Whistle Director Says He Already Has an Idea About What Comes Next

The director of the new horror film Whistle offers fans an update on where the story could go in a sequel.

Article Summary Whistle director Corin Hardy teases big plans for potential sequels after the film's mythology-expanding ending.

The cursed Aztec death whistle brings accelerated doom to hundreds, setting up future story possibilities.

Hardy hints at exploring what happens to a crowd of 400 newly doomed victims as a follow-up concept.

Whistle's unique rules and Final Destination vibes open doors for spinoffs and ongoing horror franchise potential.

For many, Whistle is the kind of horror film that invites you to start asking about what comes next. In fact, almost as soon as it hit theaters, the cursed-object chiller set off speculation about sequels and spinoffs, thanks in part to an ending and post-credits beat that widen its mythology in some very pointed ways. Needless to say: Light spoilers ahead for where the story leaves off.

Directed by Corin Hardy and written by Owen Egerton, Whistle follows a group of misfit high-schoolers who stumble across an ancient Aztec death whistle. Once they blow it, they discover the sound summons the specific deaths they are destined to face decades down the line, dragging those fates into the very near future instead. As bodies start dropping, Chrys (Dafne Keen) and her new friends scramble to untangle the relic's history before everyone of them is hunted down. Though much like the ending of Smile 2, the climax affects a pretty large number of people. Naturally, that ending is what Hardy and Egerton have been getting asked about the most.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Hardy teased how much room the mythology leaves for more stories, especially once you consider what happens to a certain crowd teased late in the film.

Whistle Director on Where the Story Could Go Next

He explains, "It made me laugh a little bit to contemplate what might happen just after that happens. If you know the mythology and what's going to happen to 400 of them, that would make an interesting movie in its own right. I think the mythology lends itself to more stories. If we got the chance to tell them, it would obviously be very cool to continue telling Whistle stories."

Given how precisely the rules of the whistle are laid out, it makes sense that Hardy is already thinking a couple of moves ahead. The film treats the object almost like a Final Destination device with a cultural history attached, and the idea that hundreds of people might now be facing accelerated deaths opens the door to a sideways follow-up just as much as a direct continuation of Chrys's story. Whether that means a new group of characters dealing with the fallout, or a return to this ensemble in a different phase of their lives, the groundwork is definitely there.

For now, Whistle is in theaters via Independent Film Company and Shudder, with a streaming launch on Shudder expected after its theatrical run finishes. If you are curious about where those "400 of them" might go next, the first step is seeing how this story ultimately resonates with audiences on the big screen.

Do you want a Whistle sequel?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!