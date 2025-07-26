Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands, sdcc

Predator Badlands Shows 15 Minutes Of Footage, Debuts Poster At SDCC

Predator: Badlands impressed those at its panel at SDCC Friday, showing 15 minutes of footage and a stunning new poster.

Article Summary Predator: Badlands wowed SDCC with an exclusive 15-minute footage reveal and a new poster by Matt Ferguson

Social media reactions called the footage emotional, intense, and a real treat for Predator fans

Director Dan Trachtenberg introduces Dek, a Yautja underdog, as the unique hero of this sci-fi entry

Badlands aims to shift the Predator narrative by letting audiences see through the eyes of the creature

Predator: Badlands Synopsis

"Predator: Badlands," which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

Predator, but in sci-fi generally," he explains. "In most sci-fi universes, the 'creatures' are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [Badlands] it's: 'What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?'" I am here for whatever he wants to do with the Predator franchise. Prey was The "hero" of Badlands is a Yautja named Dek, described by the director as "the runt of the litter". "He's a thing of few words, pretty blunt," Trachtenberg teases about Dek. "He cuts straight to the point. Literally and figuratively." Dek is played in the film by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi. He also understands that asking audiences to take this leap with him in the franchise is risky: "That feels like a big idea, not just within, but in sci-fi generally," he explains. "In most sci-fi universes, the 'creatures' are either bad guys or sidekicks. In [] it's: 'What if you werethe creature on this crazy mission to prove itself, seeing everything through its eyes?'" I am here for whatever he wants to do with the Predator franchise. Prey was one of my favorite films of 2022, and I still hope that when Badlands releases, we get a small theatrical run for it. He also teased in that interview another Predator project that he seemingly hasn't started work on. Whatever keeps him in the universe and making content, go for it, man.

Predator: Badlands will release in theaters on November 7.

