Predator: Badlands impressed those at its panel at SDCC Friday, showing 15 minutes of footage and a stunning new poster.
Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands, sdcc
Predator Badlands Shows 15 Minutes Of Footage, Debuts Poster At SDCC
Predator: Badlands impressed those at its panel at SDCC Friday, showing 15 minutes of footage and a stunning new poster.
Article Summary
- Predator: Badlands wowed SDCC with an exclusive 15-minute footage reveal and a new poster by Matt Ferguson
- Social media reactions called the footage emotional, intense, and a real treat for Predator fans
- Director Dan Trachtenberg introduces Dek, a Yautja underdog, as the unique hero of this sci-fi entry
- Badlands aims to shift the Predator narrative by letting audiences see through the eyes of the creature
Predator: Badlands took center stage at SDCC on Friday, and from all accounts ,it was an impressive debut. 15 minutes of footage was shown, which was described on social media as being "emotional",""intense","and "a treat"."TI have seenzero negative reactions On top of that, they also revealed a stunning new poster from artist Matt Ferguson for the film, which I am now jealous I was not there to get.
Predator: Badlands Synopsis
"Predator: Badlands," which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary." The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.
Predator: Badlands will release in theaters on November 7.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!