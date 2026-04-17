Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Ladies First, osamund Pike, sacha baron cohen

Ladies First: Netflix Drops First Trailer For Sacha Baron Cohen Film

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming comedic film Ladies First, as Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike trade barbs

Article Summary Netflix unveils the first trailer for Ladies First, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike.

Comedy film is an adaptation of the French hit I Am Not an Easy Man by Eléonore Pourriat.

Thea Sharrock directs with a sharp, witty script by Natalie Krinsky, Cinco Paul, and Katie Silberman.

Role-reversal satire premieres May 22, 2026, promising laughs and thought-provoking gender dynamics.

Netflix has released the first trailer for their latest comedic film, giving us our first real glimpse of Ladies First. The movie features Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in an adaptation of the French film I Am Not an Easy Man, written and directed by Eléonore Pourriat. The plot centers around a chauvinistic ladies' man who wakes up one morning to find himself in a parallel world where women have dominated everything men usually do, putting him at odds with a woman who is in every way his equal.

Role Reversal At Its Highest Witty Peak

The trailer shows that it's got promise as Pike delivers a lot of the lines with a punch you don't see coming, while Baron Cohen does a great job playing the arrogant fool who needs to make a change. The film is directed by Thea Sharrock, who worked on The Beautiful Game, Wicked Little Letters, and Me Before You, with the screenplay by Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), Cinco Paul (Despicable Me), and Katie Silberman (Set It Up). Krinsky and Nicky Kentish Barnes are serving as executive producers, with Liza Chasin, Eleonore Dailly, and Edouard de Lachomette producing. The film is set to debut on the platform on May 22, 2026.

About Ladies First

High-powered exec Damien Sachs (Baron Cohen) has it all — money, power, and a never-ending stream of casual flings — and he's not afraid to rub it in everyone's faces. But as he prepares to take over as CEO at a ritzy ad agency, his life is suddenly turned upside-down when he wakes up in his personal worst nightmare: a parallel world dominated by women. He now finds himself going head-to-head with the fierce and fearless Alex Fox (Pike), who'd been one of his underappreciated employees in the dimension he unwittingly left behind. With the rules of engagement changed and Alex at the top of her game, the two battle it out for the top job. Finally, Damien sees what life is like when the script is flipped.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!