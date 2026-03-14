Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: ghostbusters, mckenna grace, sony pictures

Ghostbusters Star Says She Hasn't Heard Any Updates About a Sequel

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Mckenna Grace isn't sure if, or when, another film is coming, but she's still open to returning.

Article Summary Mckenna Grace says she hasn't heard any updates about a Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire sequel yet.

The Ghostbusters franchise remains active, with Netflix developing both an animated film and TV series.

Live-action Ghostbusters future is uncertain, with original cast unsure of their involvement going forward.

Audience and critic reactions remain split, but the appetite for more Ghostbusters content is clearly strong.

Mckenna Grace is still keeping the door open to more Ghostbusters, even though she hasn't heard anything concrete about the next step yet. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the rising star said the current franchise climate makes anything possible, adding that her "fingers are always crossed," even while stressing that she has "no clue" what is actually happening right now, but she also noted that she thinks, "that it could be a possibility someday in the future."

In earlier entries, Grace plays Phoebe Spengler, who was first introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021. The film follows a single mom and her two kids as they arrive in a small town and slowly discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the legacy their grandfather left behind. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Grace, and Paul Rudd, alongside returning franchise faces, and it landed with a noticeable critics-versus-audience split, sitting at 63% with critics and 94% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story eventually continued in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in 2024, which brought the Spengler family back to New York City and the classic firehouse as the team reunites with the original generation to stop a supernatural threat tied to an ancient artifact and a city-freezing danger. The film's reception was (again) divided, with its worldwide box office total just under $202 million, and some of the original cast suggesting that they (Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray) might not return in the future.

Ghostbusters Projects Currently in Development

So far, there is still no official date or formal announcement for another Ghostbusters film, but the larger franchise machine has not exactly gone quiet. In early 2024, director Gil Kenan said the animated series being developed with Netflix was making progress with scripts and art actively in development. Then, in late 2024, it was also confirmed that Netflix was developing an animated Ghostbusters movie alongside that series, although little has been discussed, and the conversation around either production has remained quiet throughout 2025.

Sure, in terms of the live-action films, the next movie might not be imminent, but the appetite to keep expanding the world still seems to be there, and Grace is clearly hoping Phoebe stays part of it. All things considered, do you think we'll get another Ghostbusters with returning characters? Or is the next entry more likely to be something new? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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