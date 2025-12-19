Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Warner Bros | Tagged: alejandro gonzalez inarritu, Digger, tom cruise, Warner Bros

Digger: Teaser Trailer For Cruise/Iñárritu Film Coming In October

The first teaser trailer and poster for the new Alejandro González Iñárritu film starring Tom Cruise is out. Digger will release next year.

Article Summary The first teaser trailer for Digger, Tom Cruise's new film with Alejandro González Iñárritu, is out now.

Digger is billed as a comedy of catastrophic proportions, releasing in theaters October 2 next year.

The star-studded cast features Tom Cruise, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, and more top actors.

Digger is among the most anticipated films of 2026, kicking off Cruise's Warner Bros. theatrical deal.

Digger is the new, highly anticipated film from director Alejandro González Iñárritu, starring Tom Cruise. The first teaser trailer was released, announcing the title, the release date of October 2, and offering a glimpse of what to expect. Well, kind of. The tagline for the film describes this as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions." This is Iñárritu's first English-language film since The Revenant, which won Leonardo DiCaprio his Oscar. Could he do the same for Tom Cruise? The rest of the cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, and Emma D'Arcy. Digger is co-written by Birdman co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman and Iñárritu.

Digger Might Be My Most Anticipated Film Of 2026

Iñárritu's films include Amores perros, 21 Grams, Babel, Biutiful, Birdman, The Revenant, and Bardo. For Birdman and The Revenant, he became just the third director to win the award for Best Director at the Academy Awards two years in a row. His films have been nominated and won numerous awards over the years. Digger is the first film in an overall deal Warner Bros. started in January with Tom Cruise to produce and bring films to theaters. Cruise has been the biggest champion of the theatrical experience over the last few years, rivaled by only Chirsopher Nolan. He was recently awarded an honorary Oscar at this year's Governors Awards.

Digger is hands down one of the most anticipated films of 2026, along with Nolan's The Odyssey, Avengers: Doomsday, Supergirl, Greta Gerwig's first Narnia film, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, and about 40 other films that are escaping me right now. But I am a filmgoer who places a higher value on who is behind the camera, and they don't get much better than Iñárritu. Even without really truly knowing what we are in for here, I could not be more pumped for it.

Digger releases on October 2.

