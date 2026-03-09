Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: arnold schwarzenegger, commando 2, King Conan, predator

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returning For King Conan, Predator, Commando 2

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said he's been asked to appear in the next Predator film, and that 20th Century is working on Commando 2 and a King Conan film.

Article Summary Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he's been approached for King Conan, Predator, and Commando 2 sequels.

King Conan is moving forward, reportedly with a writer-director who worked on Tom Cruise's recent movies.

Schwarzenegger says roles are now tailored to his age, and King Conan will explore an older, exiled Conan.

Official confirmations are pending, but excitement is building around Schwarzenegger's franchise comebacks.

It seems that big things are happening for Arnold Schwarzenegger that none of us really knew about. The various franchises he's been involved with have taken on new lives and headed in new directions. There is a new Rambo film in development that has nothing to do with the veteran actor and director. Dan Trachtenberg has revived the Predator franchise and taken it in a new, extremely interesting direction, with great success.

However, it sounds like Schwarzenegger is going to be making the rounds on several of his old haunts, at least according to himself. Schwarzenegger was attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio (via TheArnoldFans), and he spoke about returning to several franchises. Schwarzenegger said he's been in contact with Trachtenberg and that he's been asked to be in another Predator film and to return to do Commando 2 as well.

"They did an additional Predator, and the director (Dan Trachtenberg) has been doing a great job of that," Arnold begins. "Now, he wants me to be in the next Predator. We've talked about it. As a matter of fact, FOX studios has kind of rediscovered "Arnold". They've come to me and said, 'We want you to do Predator, we just got a script for you to do Commando 2'."

By "FOX studios," we're going to assume that he meant 20th Century Studios, but moving on. Schwarzenegger went on to say that he's also been asked to return for a King Conan film, saying, "They just hired a fantastic writer/director who did Tom Cruise's last four movies. They just hired him to write and direct King Conan." People are assuming that "him" refers to director Christopher McQuarrie, since that is who Cruise has worked with recently.

Schwarzenegger went on to address his age, specifically when it comes to King Conan, saying, "Now, what they do is that they write the part," Arnold explains. "They don't write them like I'm forty years old, you write it to be age-appropriate. I'll still go in there and kick some ass but it will be different. … With King Conan, its a great old story that Conan was forty years as King and now he gets forced out of the kingdom and there's conflict, of course, but somehow he comes back and there's all kinds of madness, violence, magic and creatures and stuff like that. And now, of course, there's all kinds of special effects. The studio has plenty of money to make those movies really big, so I'm looking forward to all of those projects."

Variety reached out to several reps about the comments Schwarzenegger made at the convention, but at the time of writing, it doesn't sound like anyone is confirming anything. This could be one of those times when an actor is announcing things long before the ink is dry on the contracts, but Schwarzenegger putting the news out there is the right move. It's a way to gauge public interest to see if people would be interested in King Conan or another Commando movie. If we were betting, some sort of role in a Predator movie seems pretty likely; a King Conan movie isn't a bad idea. If there is a movie of these three that seems unlikely or might not happen, it's probably Commando 2.

