Inside Out 2: The Full Spectrum Of Emotions On Display At CinemaCon

Disney is only showing off a few films on the show floor at CinemaCon, but Inside Out 2 is here to make sure we feel all the feelings.

Article Summary Disney highlights a few key films at CinemaCon, including Pixar's Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 showcases a dazzling range of emotions and character posters on the show floor.

Pixar aims to fill big shoes with Inside Out 2, and early footage sparks positive buzz.

Fans anticipate fresh insights on Thursday as Inside Out 2 stands out at Disney's CinemaCon presentation.

Disney is shaking things up a bit this year at CinemaCon. They have decided to close out the convention on Thursday. So, no one will be ducking out early like they usually do on Lionsgate. In terms of their presence on the show floor, they are showing up in moderation, but they are also only pushing their next few films. Inside Out 2 is a movie with some big shoes to fill, but if there were ever a studio that could pull that off, it would be Pixar. Right now, things are looking pretty positive overall, judging from the early footage we have seen so far. The full spectrum of emotions is on display on the show floor, though. They have a lightbox with all of the character posters that came out recently and a nice, large standee as well. Considering this is one of the three movies Disney is teasing on the show floor, we can expect to learn something in a couple of days.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

