Trailer Debuts For Last Call Starring Jeremy Piven, Out March 19th

Last Call is a new dramedy starring Jeremy Piven, Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning, Jamie Kennedy, Cathy Moriarty, and Cheri Oteri about a guy going back to his old neighborhood in Philly and having to decide between selling a bunch of the land to build a casino or replanting his roots after reconnecting with family and friends. Last Call doesn't look to be trying to reinvent the wheel here, but from the trailer, it looks like it could be an okay watch. Check out the trailer and poster down below.

Last Call Synopsis & Poster

"A local success story and real estate developer, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns home to his offbeat blue-collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents' ailing family business gets back on course. Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Taryn Manning), who is also back in town, while enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar."

Like I said, nothing really NEW here, but this looks to have a solid cast and depending on how you feel about Piven as an actor, this could be a fun watch. Last Call is written and directed by Paolo Pilladi, and from the look of it, this is a really personal story. Hopefully, that shows up on screen. The film, starring Jeremy Piven, Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning, Jamie Kennedy, Cathy Moriarty, and Cheri Oteri, will be in select theaters, on digital and on-demand starting on March 19, 2021.