A New Alita: Battle Angel Poster Has Dropped for the Rerelease

Alita: Battle Angel is one of those movies that was released to middling reviews, an okay box office but didn't end up making back enough to justify a sequel because it had such a large budget out of the gate. It's an all too common thing that seems to happen these days, and it's a shame that so many stories go unfinished because initial budgets are just so massive that it's hard for any release to really get out of the red in terms of profit. Alita: Battle Angel went on to have a cult following on social media despite it being less than two years old, and the fans have been begging for a sequel ever since the box office returns weren't looking great. New fans of the movie might have a chance to see it in theaters as it is getting a rerelease this week. The official Twitter account shared a new poster for the rerelease.

If there were ever something that might convince Disney and 20th Century Studios to greenlight a sequel, it would be this rerelease doing well. That being said, seeing Alita: Battle Angel or any movie in theaters should be done with extreme caution considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I'm going to throw out a personal suggestion to those that would like a safe alternative. If you gather up about 8-10 people, you can trust to follow the rules and buy seats in very specific locations; you can buy out entire theaters or the entire upper half of theaters for small amounts of money. This is how I saw The New Mutants and Tenet about as safely as I possibly could. Be safe out there, Alita Army, and I hope this re-release goes well for you.

Summary: A deactivated female cyborg is revived, but cannot remember anything of her past life and goes on a quest to find out who she is.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is out on digital and home release now.