Evil Dead Rise Star Breaks Down the Film's Unique Creature Evil Dead Rise star Alyssa Sutherland is revealing how the film's rather unique creature was brought to life behind the scenes.

The cult classic horror franchise Evil Dead has been responsible for several inventive additions to the genre – offering audiences plenty of unique kills, cringe-worthy brutality, and unpredictable deadites. So in the new entry Evil Dead Rise, fans already had high expectations in place. Fortunately, by the time the film enters its squeamish final act, the franchise finds a new deadite model, having forged an entire family of possessed reanimated corpses into one formidable creature.

With the film officially making waves at the box office and finally getting its digital release, one of the central characters in Evil Dead Rise is prepared to reveal how it all worked behind the scenes.

What Was Needed to Pull Off That Moment in Evil Dead Rise?

When discussing the complexities that came with creating a deadite family unit, Evil Dead Rise star Alyssa Sutherland tells Insider, "It was tough. I had a 70-pound prosthetic backpack thing that I would wear, and then Gabby Echols, [who plays Ellie's daughter Bridget] and Morgan Davies, [who plays her son Danny] would sort of come in and slot in beside me, and there would be like a prosthetic arm sort of slung over one of them." Sutherland explains, "Then there was also a different creature that was for two stunt performers. They were contortionist stunt performers. So, they had a prosthetic 'me' head on it, which is really disturbing, and they had prosthetic masks of the two kids."

Elsewhere in the interview, the standout Evil Dead Rise actor was asked if she plans to return to the genre for more, and Sutherland divulged, "I think my gut will know when I see the right thing. I really love drama. I think I'm actually a really good dramatic actress and would love to sink my teeth into something really meaty and dark. It's almost like I already feel this pressure because people have been so lovely. The reviews have been so incredible that I'm like, how do you follow this up?"

Evil Dead Rise is officially available to purchase and rent on various digital and VOD platforms, so check it out if you haven't already!