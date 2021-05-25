Last Night in Soho Trailer, Images, and Poster Promise a Wild Ride

The first trailer for Last Night in Soho is finally here, and boy are people excited. It's always fun when a director steps out of their box, and for Edgar Wright, this looks like a pretty extreme departure. It's a movie that has had a hard time making it to the big screen and has been delayed several times due to the pandemic. We've had images floating around for a while now, but today the first trailer dropped, and boy, does this movie look like fun. A lot of people say that it's giving them Suspiria vibes, while this writer also thinks that if this looks like something you're going to be into, you should check out the underrated The Neon Demon from a few years ago. We still have a few months to go before this one comes out but be sure to check out all of the images, the trailer, a brief synopsis that doesn't tell us much, and the poster below.

Summary: Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Last Night in Soho – Official Teaser Trailer [HD] – In Theaters October (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tB9WUIv9KH8&ab_channel=FocusFeatures)

Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp. It will be released on October 22, 2021.