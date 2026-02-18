Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: toy story 5

Toy Story 5: New International Poster Released

A new international poster for Toy Story 5 has appeared online. The second Pixar movie of 2026 will be released in theaters on June 19, 2026.

While Illumination is looking like they might be the studio to keep an eye on in terms of animation this year, between The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Minions & Monsters, Pixar could also have a massive year if they manage to have a double hitter as well. While we don't really know whether people will be as interested in Hoppers as they were in the meme last summer, Toy Story 5 is a no-brainer and will probably do well regardless. This movie is tackling the idea of kids and technology, with a version of an iPad for kids playing a major role in the film. Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee) is front and center with a bunch of other familiar faces in a new international poster for Toy Story 5, which appeared on the IMP Awards recently.

Toy Story 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's Toy meets Tech in Toy Story 5 as fans are introduced to the new character Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show, TRON: Ares) that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs exponentially harder when they go head to head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the rootin'-tootin' cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O'Brien will also join the voice cast as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

