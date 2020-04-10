Exclusive: Hear 2 Tracks From Soundtrack to Horror Film Behind You

Behind You releases on VOD streaming services on April 17th. The horror film "follows two young sisters, sent to live with their estranged Aunt, find that all the mirrors in her house are covered or hidden. When one of the sisters happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon that had haunted her mother and aunt years ago. Tonight Bleeding Cool can exclusively preview two tracks from the soundtrack to Behind You by Christian Davis. Davis has worked on films such as Dwight and Shining Armor, The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith and Christmas Eve. The soundtrack to the film releases digitally on April 21st. You can hear the tracks below.

Scoring Behind You Let Davis Experiment

While discussing scoring Behind You, Davis talks a bit about how he was able to experiment a bit outside of traditional interments. "Behind You was a really fun film to score. Not only did I use traditional instruments, but I also incorporated sounds from hissing tea kettles, revving chainsaw engines and even bending wood. All of these elements make for a really unique score that I hope everyone enjoys. Just remember, stay away from creepy Aunts and their creepy houses!!"

Behind You brings one of my biggest fears to life. Mirrors make me uncomfortable, and to think that something horrific could come out of one and haunt me or worse makes me not want to close my eyes at night. So I already find this movie terrifying before I hit the play button on the trailer. But once I did, I was surprised that it looks like a quality horror film. Sure, there are going to be a bunch of cliche jump scares. While I know that bothers some people, as long as they are handled well I can tolerate them.

In any case, this is a film that should be on your radar. Behind You releases on VOD services on April 17th, and the soundtrack by Christian Davis will release a few days later on April 21st. Be sure to check both out.

Enjoyed this article? Share it!