Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: coyote vs. acme, Ketchup Entertainment

Coyote vs. Acme: Teaser Promotes Full Trailer Arriving Next Week

Ketchup Entertainment took Tax Day off this week to debut a teaser for Coyote vs. Acme; the film's first official trailer will debut next week.

Article Summary Coyote vs. Acme teaser drops, promising an official trailer release on April 23, 2026.

The film endured a rocky journey, shelved and nearly deleted by Warner Bros. for tax reasons.

Intense public outcry and industry backlash helped revive the movie against tough odds.

Ketchup Entertainment now handles distribution for Coyote vs. Acme, set to premiere this summer.

Ketchup Entertainment teased fans of the upcoming Coyote vs. Acme film by announcing that the first official trailer will be released next week. It has been a long road to get to this point after the saga of watching the film be made, shelved, possibly deleted forever, then partially saved by public outcry, then sold for distribution, all because Warner Bros. wanted to save some money. But we're now slowly inching our way to the finish line as the movie will see the light of day on August 28, 2026.

A Trailer Is Coming, Just Not Quite Yet

The company released the teaser you see above, letting fans know they were taking Tax Day off (and more than likely, CinemaCon 2026 as well), so they could debut the first Coyote vs. Acme trailer next week. They also showed off this lovely little poster with an updated logo for the film across a giant wrecking ball looking to do some damage to the titular character. Enjoy the teaser as we'll be back next week to cover it. In the meantime, here are some details of how we got to this point from Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth.

Coyote vs. Acme And Warner Bros.'s Being The Worst

One could say things started all the way back in August 2022 when Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl, two films that were either very close to finishing production or in post-production, were canceled due to tax purposes. At the time, the backlash was pretty loud [mostly for Batgirl, which is a shame because Scoob! is just as tragic], and you would think executives would learn from their mistakes and wouldn't pull a stunt like that again.

Fast forward to November 2023, and it's apparent no one is learning lessons anymore, as Warner Bros. Discovery shelved Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes. The reaction was just as loud, and while it sounded like there was a chance the film could end up at another studio or streamer, a massive report released in February 2024 by The Wrap revealed that Warner Bros. went into negotiations in what appeared to be bad faith. Executives who had never seen the final film put the nails in the coffin, and it honestly looked like the film would be lost. Since then, several actors and people who have worked on the film have expressed how upset they are that the film was shelved the way it was.

By mid-March, it was confirmed that Warner Bros. was reportedly looking to sell the film to Gareth West's distributor-financier, Ketchup Entertainment, which also picked up The Day the Earth Blew Up. By the end of the month, it was confirmed that a deal had been secured for Coyote vs. Acme, which somehow made everything with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt (another completed film like Coyote vs. Acme) even worse.

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