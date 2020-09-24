AMC FearFest Line-Up Fully Revealed For 2020, Runs Oct.1 – Halloween

A staple of every horror fans October, AMC has announced their line-up for this year's FearFest, which will run all of October. From the 1st through Halloween itself, the channel and its streaming platforms will be taken over by franchises like Friday The 13th, Child's Play, Children of the Corn, Final Destination, Hellraiser, and of course, Halloween. AMC Premiere subscribers will also be able to stream some of the films unedited. Also part of the month is the return of The Walking Dead, along with the debut of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. The new season of Fear The Walking Dead also comes on October 11th. To round it out, Eli Roth's History of Horror returns for a second season as well on October 10th. You can see the full list of films below, and check the on-air schedule here.

Full AMC FearFest 2020 Line-Up, Oct. 1- Halloween

Films that will be available to stream on amc.com and the AMC apps all of October:

6 Souls (2010)

An American Haunting (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville II: Possession (1982)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Body Snatchers (1993)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

The Conjuring (2013) (starting 10/8)

The Crazies (2010)

Creepshow (1982)

Cujo (1983)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

The Exorcist (1973)

Evil Dead (2013)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman's Daughter (2000)

The Gallows (2015)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Graveyard Shift (1990)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Land of the Dead (2005) (starting 10/15)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Lost Souls (2000)

Misery (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Orphan (2009)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy II (1998)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)

The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)

The Rite (2011)

The Shining (1980)

Silver Bullet (1985)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Spawn (1997)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995)

Thinner (1996)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)

Trick 'r Treat (2007)

Village of the Damned (1995)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Films that will be available to watch in their full theatrical, unedited versions for AMC Premiere Subscribers:

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

