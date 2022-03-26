Liam Neeson's New Thriller Memory Gets a Poster

Liam Neeson is coming to the big screen in yet another role that looks far too similar to all of the other roles that we have seen him in. It's kind of interesting that this appears to be the way that Neeson is choosing to spend the latter parts of his career. Perhaps he just really enjoys this kind of movie and he's just kind of chilling in run-of-the-mill thrillers. This is already his second movie of the year and there are two more listed as in post-production so we could see as many as four movies from Neeson in 2022. Memory is the next one and Open Road Films released the poster and an image earlier this month, but they recently released a poster as well.

Here is the trailer for Memory if you missed it from earlier in the month:

For a release like Memory that isn't going to get a massive marketing push, word of mouth is going to be everything. So we'll have to see if they screen it for critics, if the reviews are positive, and if people decide to check it out when it comes out next month.

MEMORY follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.

Memory is directed by Martin Campbell with a screenplay from Dario Scardapane. It stars Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Taj Atwal, Ray Fearon, and Harold Torres. Cathay Schulman, Moshe Diamant, Rupert Maconick, Michael Heimler, and Arthur Sarkissian are producing. Memory will be released in theaters on April 29, 2022.