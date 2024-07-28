Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, james gunn, Meg Donnelly, supergirl, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Warner Bros

Meg Donnelly Discusses Her Supergirl Audition Experience

Meg Donnelly opens up about her experiences auditioning for Supergirl and expresses gratitude for the opportunity.

Donnelly competed with Milly Alcock for the iconic role but ultimately did not get the part.

Despite not being cast, Donnelly values the surreal and emotional audition process.

She stays excited for James Gunn's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, scheduled for a future release.

Not too long ago, there was a search to find the next live-action roster of DC heroes, leading to a tight race for the role of Supergirl. The primary contenders? House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock and The Winchesters star Meg Donnelly. By the time the dust settled, DC had tapped Alcock for the role, though fortunately for Donnelly fans, we'll always have her as the animated Supergirl in Legion of Super-Heroes and its follow-up film series, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Now, after passing the screen test for the role and embarking on its larger-than-life audition process, Donnelly is taking the time to reflect on how impactful the experience was.

Meg Donnelly Thoroughly Enjoyed the Opportunity to Test for Supergirl

While speaking to Screen Rant, Donnelly was asked about being in the running for Supergirl in the new DC relaunch, telling the site, "When I heard talks of there being a live-action version in the DCU, I fought for the audition, like so much like it was just all I wanted and putting my energy towards. I ended up getting one and just the fact that they watched it and liked it, it's just really surreal. I was able to go and screen test, do stunt work and scenes; it was really surreal and just really emotional that I got to do that. It doesn't feel real; the whole time, I was freaking out because it felt like a dream come true." She later adds, "They ended up going like a different direction, which is totally fine, and I am so excited for the movie anyways; I'm such a big fan of James Gunn and his team."

As of now, there isn't an official release date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but the character is poised to appear in the upcoming Superman film, which is slated for July 11, 2025.

